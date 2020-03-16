Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. 92,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,707. Innovative Solutions & Support has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.14.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 5.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions & Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

