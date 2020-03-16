Insider Buying: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $20,200.00.

Alexander & Baldwin stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. 948,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.