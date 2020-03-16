Insider Buying: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Acquires $33,750.00 in Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 203,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,557. The company has a market cap of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.28. FlexShopper Inc has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FlexShopper by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,559 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.