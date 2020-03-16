Insider Buying: Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Acquires 26,658 Shares of Stock

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $93,303.00.

CUBA traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,537. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2846 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

