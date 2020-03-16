Insider Buying: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP Buys 1,180 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes purchased 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $13,039.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.