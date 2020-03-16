Insider Buying: LIFE360 Inc (ASX:360) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

LIFE360 Inc (ASX:360) insider James Synge bought 20,000 shares of LIFE360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$50,800.00 ($36,028.37).

Shares of 360 stock traded down A$0.30 ($0.21) during trading hours on Monday, hitting A$2.00 ($1.42). 261,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $299.61 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17.

LIFE360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc develops and delivers a mobile application (App) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Life360 App, an App for families that provides communications, driving safety, and location sharing information. Its App also offers a range of additional services, including driving safety, personal SOS, crime reports, automated family notifications, family communications, and others.

