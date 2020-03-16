Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Buys 17,394 Shares of Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank acquired 17,394 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $192,551.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,565. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $13.20.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 41.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 147,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.