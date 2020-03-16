Insider Buying: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Insider Acquires 6,050 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) insider Robert D. Vilsack acquired 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,431.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 230,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $142.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.26. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKOH. B. Riley dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

