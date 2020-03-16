Insider Buying: PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) CEO Buys 3,225 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50.

NYSE:PGTI traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.54. 446,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $594.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $174.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 758,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

