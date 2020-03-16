Insider Buying: ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) VP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) VP Matthew Dean acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ScanSource stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 221,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. BidaskClub lowered ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ScanSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

