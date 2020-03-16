Insider Buying: Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Director Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Director Dino Chiesa bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$325,000.

Shares of SIA stock traded down C$1.55 on Monday, reaching C$11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $890.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.09. Sienna Senior Living Inc has a 1 year low of C$11.58 and a 1 year high of C$20.35.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 841.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIA shares. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.