Insider Buying: Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,930.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. 338,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,875. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tidewater by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tidewater by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Tidewater by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

