Insolar (XNS) Achieves Market Cap of $41.18 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Insolar coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00020267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Okcoin Korea, OKex and Coinrail. Insolar has a total market cap of $41.18 million and $2.19 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insolar has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.27 or 0.02229942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00190216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106817 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @InsolarXNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bithumb, Liqui, Coinrail, Mercatox, Radar Relay, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

