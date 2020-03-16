Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 568,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,761 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $9.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,818,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,349,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

