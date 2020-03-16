Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,634 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.62% of Inter Parfums worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $613,594.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $283,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,004 over the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.98. 6,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.45 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.