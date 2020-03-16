International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 490 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target from investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.01) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 661.33 ($8.70).

LON IAG opened at GBX 271.20 ($3.57) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 541.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.89. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

