International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Paper by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 187,551 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IP traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,846,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.70. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $47.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

