InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,147,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322,981 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 5.40% of InterXion worth $347,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INXN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in InterXion by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,507,000 after purchasing an additional 366,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of InterXion by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InterXion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of InterXion by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of NYSE INXN remained flat at $$77.41 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.69. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $64.29 and a one year high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts have commented on INXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.