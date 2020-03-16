Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Given News Impact Rating of 1.33

News headlines about Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Invesco Mortgage Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

IVR opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, insider Brian Norris purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $63,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Lyle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

