Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

3/9/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

1/22/2020 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

