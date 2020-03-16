Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Morgan Stanley (MS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS):

3/13/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

3/4/2020 – Morgan Stanley was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/24/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

2/20/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

1/21/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

1/17/2020 – Morgan Stanley was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

MS stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

