Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stella-Jones (SJ)

3/13/2020 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$41.00.

3/12/2020 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Stella-Jones had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$52.00 to C$41.00.

SJ opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.40. Stella-Jones Inc has a 12-month low of C$27.96 and a 12-month high of C$48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

