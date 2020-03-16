Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ABB (ABB)

ABB (NYSE: ABB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/12/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/10/2020 – ABB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/9/2020 – ABB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/4/2020 – ABB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2020 – ABB is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – ABB was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

1/24/2020 – ABB was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ABB stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 19,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

