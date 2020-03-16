Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.89. 379,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

