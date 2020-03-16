Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Position Cut by Broadfin Capital LLC

Broadfin Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597,800 shares during the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics makes up about 2.0% of Broadfin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broadfin Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.02. 46,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,031. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

