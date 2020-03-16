Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,513,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,858 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 116,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative net margin of 44.83% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $370.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

