iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors L.P.

Wealthspire Advisors L.P. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Wealthspire Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $48,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The stock had a trading volume of 11,014,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,970. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

