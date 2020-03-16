iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Trimmed by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,372,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $226,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.22. 2,575,174 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.06. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

