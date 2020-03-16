iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBML. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IBML traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.49. 21,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.