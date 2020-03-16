iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $155.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.47. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $137.73 and a 12 month high of $194.19.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

