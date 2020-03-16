iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. 217,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,708. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

