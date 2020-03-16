iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,708. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

