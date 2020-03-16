iTicoin Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $32,035.54 and approximately $115.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00019657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.45 or 0.02208002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00190888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00034313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00036413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00106640 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.