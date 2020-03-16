Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,920 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.42% of Itron worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,716,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Itron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 79,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

ITRI traded down $9.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

