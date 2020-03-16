Iungo (ING) Trading Down 68.4% This Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Iungo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Iungo has traded 68.4% lower against the US dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $10,148.83 and $13.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.78 or 0.04218790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00067859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00039167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Iungo Profile

ING is a token. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

