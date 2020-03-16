J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $91.00 at UBS Group

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $121.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.79.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.13. The stock had a trading volume of 209,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,255. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2,611.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,944 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $147,610,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.