J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JDW has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at GBX 753.34 ($9.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $747.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.14. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,179 ($15.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,443.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,533.92.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

