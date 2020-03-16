J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J Sainsbury from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSAIY traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.82. 91,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.