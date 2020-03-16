Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €20.00 Price Target

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GYC. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €21.03 ($24.45) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.97 ($27.87).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €15.87 ($18.45) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €22.57 and a 200-day moving average of €21.28. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

