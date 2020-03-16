Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VICI. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of VICI opened at $17.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000.

In other VICI Properties news, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,200.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 17,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,977.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,762,609.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

