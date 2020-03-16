Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software giant will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

MSFT stock opened at $158.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $113.78 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,057.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,079,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

