Jefferies Financial Group Comments on LEG & GEN GRP P/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

