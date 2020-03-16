Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Miragen Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.76%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

MGEN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

MGEN stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

