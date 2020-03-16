Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SolarWinds Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for SolarWinds in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

SolarWinds stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.42. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in SolarWinds by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 336,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 86,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 28.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 74,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SolarWinds by 607.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

