Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tufin Software Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TUFN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE TUFN opened at $7.24 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

