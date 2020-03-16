Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Zuora Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zuora in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zuora’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Zuora stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

