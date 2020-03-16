Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Del Taco Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.32 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

TACO stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 337,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 82,890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 198,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

