Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Datadog’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Datadog in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Shares of DDOG opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $3,085,430.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

