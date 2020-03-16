Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DiaSorin SpA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded DiaSorin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $125.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $96.92 and a 52 week high of $136.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

