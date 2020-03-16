Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Paylocity Holding Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PCTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Paylocity stock opened at $105.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $150.73. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

